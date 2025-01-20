Auditions announces for Thibodaux Playhouse’s “Heathers The Musical” Teen Edition

The Thibodaux Payhouse, Inc. is excited to announce auditions for their next Teen Show, Heathers the Musical.

“Heathers The Musical: Teen Edition is the darkly delicious story of Veronica Sawyer, a brainy, beautiful teenage misfit who hustles her way into the most powerful and ruthless clique at Westerberg High: the Heathers,” reads a description of the play. “But before she can get comfortable atop the high school food chain, Veronica falls in love with the dangerously handsome new kid J.D. When Heather Chandler, the Almighty, kicks her out of the group, Veronica decides to bite the bullet and kiss Heather’s aerobicized butt… but J.D. has another plan for that bullet.”

Auditions for the play will take place on Saturday January 25, 2025 (by appointment). The dance call will be Saturday January 25, 2025 from 6:00-8:00 PM; mandatory for all auditionees 14-18; optional for auditionees 19+.

Callbacks will take place Sunday January 26, 2025 from 2:00-6:00 PM by request only. Rehearsals will run from February 2025 – April 2025, and the performances will be April 25 – May 4, 2025. Interested parties can register to audition here.

Casting notes are as follows:

Casting 25-30 performers.

Must be 14 or older to audition.

Auditionees ages 14-18 will be considered for ALL ROLES.

Auditionees ages 19+ will ONLY be considered for the ADULT roles. (Mrs. Fleming/Veronica’s Mom, Ram’s Dad/Big Bud Dean/Coach Ripper, & Kurt’s Dad/Veronica’s Dad/Principal Gowan)

The above mentioned roles are on a “all or nothing” scale. It will either be three 19+ year olds in these roles, OR it will be multiple 14-18 year olds in these roles.

Director: Mason Clark

Assistant Director: Lauren Rhodes-Charles

Stage Manager: Melinda Adams

Music Director: Kyle Davis

Choreographer: Rikki Broussard

Thibodaux Playhouse, Inc. (TPI) was founded in 1960 as a non-profit community theatre dedicated to producing quality entertainment for the citizens of Thibodaux, Louisiana, and the surrounding areas. Over its 65-year history, Thibodaux Playhouse has produced hundreds of shows and performed at various venues.

Thibodaux Playhouse produces four to five main stage productions in its season, which extends from September to August. Additionally, the Playhouse hosts various workshops, productions, and classes through its outreach programs TPI Junior, TPI Teen, and TPI Field Trip. For more information about Thibodaux Playhouse and their upcoming performances, please visit their Facebook or website.