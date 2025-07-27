Bayou Chapter of CCA Louisiana to host annual banquet this August

The Bayou Chapter of CCA Louisiana will host its highly anticipated annual membership banquet on Wednesday, August 21, 2025, at the Houma-Terrebonne Civic Center. The evening kicks off at 5:30 PM and promises a fun, impactful night dedicated to the conservation and stewardship of Louisiana’s coastal resources.

This event brings together local anglers, conservationists, and community supporters for an evening that includes a live auction, silent auction, and raffles, with proceeds supporting the organization’s mission-driven work. Each ticket purchased includes admission, dinner, open bar, and a one-year CCA membership, offering attendees a direct way to support conservation efforts while enjoying a night of great food and camaraderie.

Tickets are available at $75 per person, $650 for a table of eight, or $1,000 for VIP tables of eight. Funds raised during the event help CCA Louisiana continue its initiatives such as habitat restoration, fisheries research, youth education, and advocacy at the state level.

CCA Louisiana is a non-profit organization dedicated to the conservation of Louisiana’s marine resources. Founded in 1983, CCA Louisiana (then GCCA) has been instrumental in banning gill nets in state waters, establishing redfish as a gamefish, and ensuring good stewardship of Louisiana’s coastal resources.

The Bayou Chapter banquet is more than just a fundraiser—it’s a celebration of the people and programs working every day to protect the future of Louisiana’s coast and fisheries.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit ccalouisiana.com or follow CCA Louisiana on Facebook.