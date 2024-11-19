Bayou Country Children’s Museum announces 2025 Cajun Fiddle Lessons with Waylon Thibodeaux

Looking to encourage a love of music and Cajun culture in your child? Look no further!

The Bayou Country Children’s Museum in Thibodaux is excited to announce their 5th cohort of Cajun Fiddle Lessons with the one-and-only Waylon Thibodeaux, for kids ages 6–12.

“The mission of the BCCM is to serve as a gateway of knowledge that educates children and their families while promoting and preserving the unique cultures of South Louisiana through entertaining, educational, and interactive experiences that enhance the lives of all who visit. This group class for fiddle lessons with our local talent, Waylon Thibodeaux speaks to our mission,” said Rebekah Richoux-Quinn, Executive Director of BCCM. “But, more than that, I believe this offering gives parents an affordable price for their child to try a musical instrument for a season to better gauge their child’s interest. This group music class will be a fun time and build on the curiosity that a child already has on playing the fiddle!”

Classes will take place every Tuesday, starting on January 7, 2025 and ending on February 11, 2025 from 4:00 – 5:00 PM. The final session will include a musical showcase for family and friends. Registration is free for 6 weeks of 1-hour lessons. Fiddles are provided. Interested participants can register here.

The Bayou Country Children’s Museum is excited to explore Cajun music with the community! For more information, please visit their Facebook page.