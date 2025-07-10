Bayou Country Exotic Pet Expo returns to Thibodaux this weekend

Bayou Country Exotic Pet Expo is returning to Thibodaux this weekend, promising a must-see event for animal lovers of all ages.

“You’ll have the chance to explore a wide range of exotic birds, reptiles, and mammals, all in one place,” said the Bayou Country Exotic Pet Expo. “From animal sales, supplies, and experiences, we have it all.”

The Exotic Pet Expo will also include hands-on bird encounters, a petting zoo, and over 40 vendors to explore and learn from.

Photos provided via Facebook.

The event will take place from July 12-13, 2025 at the Warren J. Harang Auditorium in Thibodaux. Admission is $5 per person, and free for children 3 and under.

For more information on upcoming events, please visit the Bayou Country Exotic Pet Expo on Facebook.