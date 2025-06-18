Bayou Culture Collaborative to Host June Gathering Featuring “Lâche Pas” Program

The Bayou Culture Collaborative is excited to present their June gathering of people and organizations focused on preserving Louisiana’s heritage and examining the effects of land loss on local culture.

Madeline DeHart, Supervisor of Fine Arts and World Languages and Co-Founder/Project Leader of the Lâche Pas Louisiane Cultural Heritage Education Program in the Vermilion Parish School System, will talk about her work to preserve our culture in the younger generation.

Lâche Pas, which can be translated to “don’t let go,” is a ground-breaking program which educates young Louisianans on our unique culture, language, music, history, traditions, and folkways.

Lâche Pas is an experiential elective class that exposes students to the rich world of Louisiana Cajun and Creole music, arts, language, and cultural history through hands-on learning and real-life, local cultural experiences.

The June Bayou Culture Collaborative will take place on Friday, June 27, 2025 from 12:00 PM-1:30 PM via Zoom. Interested participants can register here.

The Louisiana Folklore Society offers these gatherings to share perspectives on the human dimension of coastal land loss. In partnership with the Center for Bayou Studies at Nicholls State University and the South Louisiana Wetlands Discovery Center, the Bayou Culture Gatherings are supported by the National Endowment for the Arts, the Louisiana Division of the Arts, the Office of Cultural Development and the Department of Culture, Recreation and Tourism, the Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities, and the Barataria-Terrebonne National Estuary Program.

For more information, please visit the Louisiana Folklore Society on Facebook.