Bayouland Torch Run for Special Olympics and Anything Goes Cookoff set for April 26

Officers will carry the “Flame of Hope” for Special Olympics Louisiana in Houma on Saturday, April 26, beginning at 9 AM. The Bayouland Torch Run will start and end at the Terrebonne Parish Courthouse. Law enforcement officers from agencies across the state will participate to raise awareness for Special Olympics Louisiana and the upcoming State Summer Games.

In addition to the run, the excitement continues with the inaugural Anything Goes Cookoff—a lively celebration filled with food, fun, and festivities. Starting at 8 AM, attendees can enjoy a vibrant craft fair, a classic car show, and live entertainment for all ages. Food service begins at 11 AM, featuring three delicious competition categories: Anything with Rice, Anything with Pasta, and Anything with Seafood. Local cooking teams will showcase their culinary skills in front of celebrity judges, while the public casts their votes for the Fan Favorite award.

The Law Enforcement Torch Run® for Special Olympics is an international series of torch relays, run by law enforcement officers leading up to each state or nation’s Special Olympics Summer Games. The Special Olympics Louisiana State Summer Games will be held May 23 -25 on the campus of Southeastern Louisiana University in Hammond. Officers will carry the torch from all points of the state beginning in late April, with a series of runs throughout the month of May.

The final leg of the run will take place at Southeastern Louisiana University and conclude at Opening Ceremonies at the Southeastern Track Complex for 7 PM on May 23. . All Law Enforcement Torch Run events are open to the public. For more information about this run, the final leg run, or the 2025 State Summer Games please log onto www.specialolympicsla.org.

Special Olympics Louisiana’s Law Enforcement Torch Run hosts various fundraising events in all areas of the state year-round. The Law Enforcement Torch Run® is Special Olympics’ largest annual grass roots fund raising and public awareness campaign. This year the Torch Run is celebrating its 41st year. Officers carry the “Flame of Hope” throughout Louisiana and work year-round conducting other fund raising activities for Special Olympics Louisiana. For more information on the Law Enforcement Torch Run or events in your area, visit www.specialolympicsla.org and click Law Enforcement Torch Run.