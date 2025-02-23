Big Brims & Healthy Skin unveils a new look and experiences to 4th annual event

Big Brims & Healthy Skin, presented by Duke Neal Medical, is excited to announce that it has moved to a nighttime event on Friday, April 4, 2025, at Ellendale Country Club.

Guests can expect to see new experiences, including a game night, glow-putting contest, pop-up shops from local boutiques, food and spirits, and an interactive presentation on how to identify skin cancer with Dr. Alexis Duke, M.D., F.A.A.D. with Duke Neal Medical.

“Skin cancer will affect 1 in 5 people during their lifetime, and it is the most common type of cancer. When caught in its earliest stages, even aggressive forms of skin cancer, such as melanoma, have an excellent prognosis,” says Dr. Duke. “With education, my hope is that people will understand how to best protect their skin from UV damage and recognize the potential early warning signs of skin cancer so that early detection and, therefore, better outcomes occur. Duke Neal Medical is delighted to partner with Big Brims to help educate our community.”

Big Brims & Healthy Skin was created by Tiffany Adams, a Houma resident for 15 years. Adams was diagnosed with melanoma in 2019. “After being diagnosed with melanoma, it became a passion of mine to spread awareness regarding skin cancers and the importance of early detection,” says Adams. “I am very excited about this year’s new nighttime event. We’re looking forward to an evening full of exciting games, food, cocktails, and education.”

Since its inception in 2021, the organization has been able to fund numerous free skin cancer screenings in the Bayou Region in collaboration with Terrebonne General | Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center. Proceeds from the event will support Terrebonne General | Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center prevention, screenings, and education programs.

Event tickets are $65/person and go on sale on Monday, February 24. For ticket and sponsorship information, please visit www.bit.ly/BigBrims.