Big Rigs, Big Fun: Touch-A-Truck rolls back into Thibodaux this summer at Bayou Country Children’s Museum

Get ready to get GEARED UP! The Bayou Country Children’s Museum Touch-A-Truck experience is returning this summer, bigger and better than ever.

“We’re bringing the big trucks, cool machines, and hands-on fun back to Thibodaux for our annual Touch-a-Truck experience!” said the Bayou Country Children’s Museum. “Your little explorers will love climbing aboard their favorite vehicles and learning the STEM behind how they work—it’s a day full of discovery, imagination, and play.”

The Touch-A-Truck event will take place August 2, 2025 from 9:00 AM-1:00 PM at the Bayou Country Children’s Museum in Thibodaux. Tickets are available for purchase now on their official website. Don’t forget to stay and explore the museum afterwards– full museum access is included with your ticket.

The Bayou Country Children’s Museum plays a vital role in helping our region’s children, families, and organizations embrace the love of learning and the power of play while celebrating our unique Cajun culture.

Located in Thibodaux, Louisiana, this hands-on museum provides the type of recreational learning experience desired by parents and educators that has a lasting impact on child development. For children, play is a critical way to find out about new things.

The ability to play is instrumental in scientific exploration, discovery, and creativity. The museum offers school break and summer camps, field trips, tot day camps and hosts birthday parties throughout the year. For more information about the Bayou Country Children’s Museum, please visit www.bccm.info.