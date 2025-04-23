Both Terrebonne and Lafourche to celebrate local fishermen this weekend with Boat Blessings

Terrebonne and Lafourche Parishes will both host boat blessings this weekend, wishing local fishermen a safe and prosperous summer season.

Lafourche Parish is home to the oldest consecutively-held blessings of the fleet in the United States, dating back to 1916. This historic event, held on the shores of Bayou Lafourche near Golden Meadow, is meant for community members to wish local fishermen safe year.

“A historical event paying tribute to the community’s maritime heritage is marking its 109th blessing this year. The blessing is a long-standing tradition where locals gather to ask for protection and a prosperous fishing season,” reads a statement from Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou. “It’s a meaningful experience for those interested in Louisiana’s maritime history and its cultural significance, as well as a great way to enjoy some boiled shrimp and live music.”

The 109th Blessing of the Fleet will take place on Saturday, April 26, 2025 at Our Lady of Prompt Succor, 723 N Bayou Drive in Golden Meadow beginning at 11:00 AM. The Blessing of the Boats and Parade will take place at 2:00 PM, and the Fisherman’s Mass will follow at 5:00 PM.

The following day in Terrebonne Parish, there will be the Annual Chauvin Boat Blessing beginning at St. Joseph Catholic Church and ending in Lake Boudreaux.

“We are looking forward to a wonderful day on the water, hoping the weather is beautiful and that we get a lot of boats in the blessing,” reads a statement from St. Joseph Catholic Church. “Bring your family down the bayou for an amazing day!”

The Chauvin Boat Blessing will take place on Sunday, April 27, 2025 at 10:00 AM. For more information as it becomes available, please visit their Facebook page.