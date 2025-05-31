Bridal show to benefit CASA of Terrebonne and children in foster care

CASA of Terrebonne will receive a boost in support this summer through a community-focused bridal show that celebrates love while giving back. “I DO, A Bridal Show,” presented by Fakier Jewelers and hosted by NOW Weddings Magazine, will take place Wednesday, June 18, 2025, at The Mardi Gras Hall from 5:30 to 8 PM Twenty percent of ticket sales will be donated directly to CASA of Terrebonne to support its mission of advocating for children in foster care.

The event brings together engaged couples and top-tier wedding vendors from across Southeast Louisiana. Beyond showcasing wedding inspiration, the show highlights a commitment to local impact.

“CASA of Terrebonne does incredible work advocating for children in foster care, making sure they have a voice during difficult times,” said Jessica Burke, owner of NOW Weddings Magazine, which is organizing the event. “Partnering with CASA allows us to turn this celebration of love into something even more meaningful—supporting local children who need it most.”

Attendees can expect a wide variety of wedding professionals, inspiration, and giveaways—all while helping a cause that strengthens the community.