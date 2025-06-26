Bring a Can, Meet the Man: LSU Baseball star Jared “Bear” Jones teams up with Terrebonne Food Bank to fight local hunger

Terrebonne Churches United Food Bank is teaming up with LSU Baseball to feed our community.

Next weekend, LSU’s own Jared “Bear” Jones will be signing autographs in Houma– but with a twist to help those in need. Baseball fans can bring a can of food or a $1 monetary donation, to meet one of the top first basemen in the country, and all the donations will go towards the Terrebonne Churches United Food Bank to stop local hunger.

“The mission of our organizations is to feed the hungry in Terrebonne Parish and to engage our community in the fight against hunger,” said the Terrebonne Churches United Food Bank. “Let’s pack the pantry and show some love!”

The Terrebonne Churches United Food Bank is responsible for feeding over 3,000 local people yearly through their 26 outreach programs.

“As a single elderly woman living on a fixed income, this support means the world to me. It helps me stand on my own two feet without having to rely on my kids,” said a Terrebonne Parish resident benefiting from the local food bank. “It’s more than enough to get me through—and I’m so deeply grateful.”

The Bring a Can, Meet the Man event will take place at Hooters of Houma on June 29, 2025 from 3:00-5:00 PM. For more information about the event, or how to get involved with the Terrebonne Churches United Food Bank, please visit their Facebook.