Cajun Culture takes center stage at Allons Danser

Get ready to kick up your heels and pass a good time at Allons Danser, a family-friendly celebration of Cajun culture, music, food, and fun—presented by the Cajun French Music Association Bayou Cajun Chapter.

Allons Danser means “Come on and dance!” in Cajun French, and that’s exactly what you’re invited you to do on Saturday, June 14 at the Houma Municipal Auditorium (880 Verret Street, Houma).

Enjoy live music from the high-energy Cajun band La-56, with a special performance by crowd favorite Benjamin Bruce. The doors open at 10 AM and the music kicks off at noon. A free Cajun meal of shrimp pastalaya, salad, and bread will be served while supplies last. Plus, enjoy drinks, chili, desserts, and sweets available for purchase throughout the day.

Admission is just $10 per person, and children under 12 get in free. Don’t miss out on the 50/50 raffle, exciting cake walks, and plenty of toe-tapping, two-stepping fun.

Extra parking is available behind the auditorium, so load up the whole family and come celebrate our rich Louisiana culture with great music, dancing, food, and community.

Whether you’re a seasoned Cajun dancer or just love a good time, Allons Danser is the place to be this summer. Don’t forget your dancing shoes!