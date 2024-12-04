Cajun Dance Lessons to return for a limited time in 2025, celebrating and promoting Cajun culture

The Terrebonne Parish Public Library is excited to present a special, limited-time program as part of their Cajun Heritage and Music Month celebration this January!

Ring in the new year by strapping on your dance shoes and coming out for an hour of fun-filled Cajun Dance Lessons. Anyone from a beginner to those wanted to brush up on their moves are invited to join. No partner is needed, and all ages are welcome to attend, so bring the whole family!

These two Cajun Dance Lessons will take place on January 8, and January 22, 2025 from 6:00-7:00 PM at the new TPPL South Regional Branch. This event is presented in partnership with the Friends of the Terrebonne Parish Public Library and funded by the Jazz and Heritage Foundation Community Partnership Grant as part of their mission to preserve Cajun culture.

Let’s dance and celebrate tradition together! For more information, please click here.