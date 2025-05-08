Cajun Food Fest and 5k Run for Excellence returns to Houma this Saturday

“The Run for Excellence is the primary fundraiser for TFAE, with funds used to help local educators fund their programs through grants,” reads a statement from TFAE. “With over $1,800,000 in grants awarded to local educators, TFAE has become a valuable source for Terrebonne’s public schools– funding various projects including Google classrooms with Chromebooks. So, come out and join us for good music, great food and the most happening all-inclusive after party– all for a great cause.”

All photos provided by TFAE.

The 2025 TFAE Cajun Food Fest and 5k Run for Excellence will take place on Saturday, May 10, 2025 in downtown Houma. The highly-anticipated Battle of the High School Band will kick off at 4:00 PM, followed by the opening of the Cajun Food Fest and start of the race at 6:00 PM. The Cajun Food Fest is bringing the heat with mouthwatering dishes like Chicken and Sausage Gumbo, Crawfish Mac, Jambalaya, Chicken Monica Pasta, Shrimp Pasta, Boiled Shrimp, and much more.

Food lovers can also feast on favorites from local spots including Copeland’s, Peppers Pizzeria, Fat Boy Phillies, Golden Wingz, Louisiana Seafood, Smoothie King, Downtown Jeaux, Raising Cane’s, Rotary Club of Houma, 531 Liberty, and more.

After some delicious food prepare to dance the night away with live music from SOULED OUT, as well as enjoy a kid’s corner with a petting zoo, face painting, foam party, trike races, and much more.

For further information, please visit TFAE’s official website for the event. Details can also be found on Facebook.