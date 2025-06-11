Cajun Music Preservation Society announces first Swamp Stomp Series Performance of 2025

Cajun music lovers, grab your dancing shoes for an exciting performance!

The Cajun Music Preservation Society invites you and your family to the first performance of the 2025 Summer Louisiana Swamp Stomp Music Series, featuring four-time Grammy nominated musician Cedric Watson et Bijou Creole.

A fiddler, singer, accordionist, and songwriter, Cedric Watson is known for his old-school zydeco styles, original material, and Creole traditionals.

The concert is completely free and will take place at Gina’s At The Legion in Thibodaux on July 26, 2025, from 6:00-9:00 PM.

The goal of the Cajun Music Preservation Society is to make traditional Cajun music available to the public as much as possible. The society, which was started in 2014, was started when several local cultural enthusiasts noticed there was a need to promote local Cajun music.

For more information, please visit the Cajun Music Preservation Society on Facebook.