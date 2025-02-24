Calling all artists: Registration, Awards Ceremony dates announced for 62nd Annual Spring Art Show

The Terrebonne Fine Arts Guild is excited to announce their 62nd Annual Spring Art Show, the premier art event in the Bayou Region of Louisiana.

This annual event is the the showpiece for local and regional talented artists to compete in a gallery setting in the tri-parish area. Entries will include over 150 pieces of art, encompassing original paintings in oil, acrylics, watercolor, mixed media, collage, batik, pastel, pen, charcoal, and pencil, as well as works in pottery, photography, and more. All artwork is available for purchase and will range in price from $50 to $3,000.

The Terrebonne Fine Arts Guild invites artists from across south Louisiana to take part in the show by registering and dropping off their art on Saturday, March 29, 2025 10:00AM-5:00PM or Wednesday, April 2nd, 2025 1:00PM – 6:00PM at 630 Belanger Street in Houma.

This year’s judge is Ryan Perea, New Orleans Artist, Art Instructor, and Gallery Owner. You can find out more about Ryan Perea and his work here.

The 62nd Annual Spring Art Show will take place April 8-30, 2025 at the Terrebonne Fine Arts Gallery in Downtown Houma at 630 Belanger Street, Houma. The gallery is open from 10:00 AM-4:00 PM Tuesday-Friday and 12:00 PM-4:00 PM on Saturdays. The Awards Ceremony will be held April 27, 2024 from 2:00 PM-4:00 PM at the gallery. The Terrebonne Arts Guild gives special thanks for the support of their judge, sponsors, the Bayou Regional Arts Council, and the Louisiana Office of Cultural Development.

For more updates about the show, please follow the Terrebonne Fine Arts Guild on Facebook.