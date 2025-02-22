Capture the Flag Trivia: A high-speed battle of wits at TPL

The Friends of the Terrebonne Public Library are thrilled to announce Capture the Flag Trivia, an exciting and fast-paced trivia competition set to take place at the Main Library on March 21, 2025, at 6:30 PM (doors open at 6:00 PM). This unique event combines the thrill of trivia with the energy of a race, making for an unforgettable night of entertainment and friendly competition.

Participants will form teams of 1–4 players and race from table to table, answering timed trivia questions on a variety of topics, including movies, history, pop culture, and more. Each correct answer earns points—represented as flags—and the teams with the highest scores will take home prizes! Speed, strategy, and knowledge will be key in this ultimate test of wits.

Prizes and special categories will be awarded for the following:

1st & 2nd Place – Teams with the highest points

Best Group Costume – Showcase creativity with themed outfits

Crowd’s Favorite Booth – Recognizing the most outstanding setup

You must be 18+ to participate. The registration fee for this event is $10 per person ($40 per team). First place team will win $100 in gift certificates from Peppers Pizzeria. Refreshments will be available for purchase to keep players fueled throughout the competition.

Interested participants can register now by visiting the event page or filling out the form at: https://forms.office.com/r/dk8FGdpWmz. For any questions, contact Stefanny at schaisson@mytpl.org or 985-876-5861.

This is trivia like never before—think fast, dress up, and bring your A-game! Don’t miss the chance to test your knowledge, enjoy a lively night with the community, and compete for exciting prizes.

Are you ready to Capture the Flag Trivia and claim victory? Let the games begin!