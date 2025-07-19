CASA of Terrebonne hosts “Vegas Nights” fundraiser

CASA of Terrebonne is rolling out the red carpet for an unforgettable evening of fun and fundraising at Vegas Nights, happening Saturday, August 9, 2025, from 6-10 PM, at Mardi Gras Hall in downtown Houma.

Guests will be transported to the glitz and glam of Las Vegas, complete with:

12 thrilling casino game tables

Real slot machines

Vegas-style wedding ceremonies performed by Elvis himself

A lively dance floor to keep the night going

Tickets are on sale now for just $85 through August 1. After that, ticket prices increase to $100. Each ticket includes:

$500 in playing chips

Delicious hors d’oeuvres

Entry to the signature cocktail contest

All proceeds from Vegas Nights directly support CASA of Terrebonne’s mission to advocate for children in foster care, ensuring they have a voice in court and a chance at a brighter future.

“Vegas Nights is one of our most exciting fundraisers of the year,” said Christine Aucoin CASA Executive Director. “Not only is it a blast, but it also helps raise vital funds to support the children we serve.”

Tickets can be purchased online at www.casaofterrebonne.org. Don’t miss your chance to experience the magic of Vegas while making a difference right here in our community.