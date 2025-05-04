Celebrate Bayou Sports Legends: Get your Hall of Fame tickets

The 2025 Bayou Region Athletic Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony and Banquet, presented by Terrebonne General Community Sports Institute, will take place on Wednesday, June 18, 2025, at Cypress Columns in Gray. Doors open at 5:30 PM, and general admission tickets are $65 and are on sale now.

Now in its eighth year, the Hall of Fame honors athletes and coaches who have made a lasting impact on the Bayou Region’s sports community. The Foundation for Terrebonne General Health System recently announced this year’s six distinguished inductees:

Ernest Brown

Mark Davis

Chip Didier

Michael Parenton

Ed Orgeron

Merl Schexnaildre

Each inductee will be enshrined on the Bayou Region Athletic Wall of Fame, located at Terrebonne General’s Community Sports Institute. These individuals represent excellence in athletics from Terrebonne, Lafourche, and Assumption Parishes, and their legacies reflect the strength and spirit of sports in South Louisiana.

Proceeds from the banquet will benefit the Foundation for Terrebonne General, supporting community health and wellness programs. Sponsorship opportunities are still available, offering local businesses and individuals a chance to be part of this celebration while contributing to the region’s long-term well-being.