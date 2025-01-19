Celebrate Dolly Parton’s Birthday with TPL

Terrebonne Parish Library is excited to announce a special celebration in honor of Dolly Parton’s birthday! Join us on Wednesday, January 22, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the D.E. Room for an evening of fun and festivities dedicated to the beloved icon and literacy advocate. The celebration has been pushed back to Wednesday due to inclement weather on Tuesday.

This family-friendly event will include an engaging storytime, a fun and engaging craft, along with a celebration of Dolly’s commitment to childhood literacy. Known for her remarkableImagination Library program, Dolly Parton has gifted millions of free books to children worldwide, fostering a love of reading and learning in communities everywhere.

Don’t miss this opportunity to honor Dolly’s legacy and share in the joy of storytelling with your family. This event is free and open to the public. We hope to see you there!

For more information, contact Terrebonne Parish Library at 985-876-5861.