Celebrate the 4th of July with fireworks, food, and free fun in Terrebonne and Lafourche Parishes this Friday

Looking for a local place to watch fireworks and enjoy the 4th of July? Look no further! Terrebonne and Lafourche Parish are both hosting Independence Day celebrations this Friday, with free admission.

Houma – Good Earth 4th of July Festival

Admission is free for this exciting 4th of July event at Bayou Country Sports Park in Houma. There will be food, drinks, music, family fun, and an exciting firework show. The Good Earth Festival will take place on Friday, July 4, 2025 from 2:00-9:00 PM. The live music lineup is as follows:

2:00-3:15 PM – Tet Dur Swamp Pop

3:15-5:00 PM – Ruff-N-Ready

5:00-7:00 PM – Junior Lacrosse

7:00-9:00 PM – Rockin’ Dopsie, Jr.

Thibodaux – Let Freedom Ring Festival

Enjoy free admission at Thibodaux’s 4th of July event, the Let Freedom Ring Festival. Taking place Friday, July 4, 2025 from 3:00-9:00 PM at Peltier Park, come enjoy live music, food, crafts, a silent auction, bike parade, and firework show. The schedule is as follows: