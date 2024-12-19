Christmas week events in Terrebonne/Lafourche Parishes

As school winds down and Christmas approaches, there is no shortage of local ways to get into the holiday spirit!

Here are some events to enjoy during the upcoming holiday week:

Don’t see your event listed? Please contact isabelle@rushing-media to have it included.

Drive-By Christmas Lights Show | Everyday until December 26, 2024 from sundown-10:00/11:00 p.m. | 145 Gabriel Street in Houma

Come enjoy a beautiful 2024 Christmas Lights Show! This privately-run show runs nightly (weather permitting) through the day after Christmas. Hours are sundown to 10:00 p.m. on week days, and sundown to 11:00 p.m. on weekends.

Christmas in Peltier Park | Everyday until December 31, 2024 from 6:00-9:00 p.m. | Peltier Park in Thibodaux

Come drive through Peltier Park in Thibodaux to enjoy beautiful, locally-crafted light displays!

Papa Noel’s Cajun 12 Nights before Christmas Tours | Everyday until December 24, 2024 | Cajun Man Swamp Tours

This exciting tour is happening now until Christmas Eve! Call Captain Billy at (985) 868-4625 to secure your spot. Here’s what you can look forward to: Pictures with Cajun Santa, Festive Christmas Carol Sing-alongs, Captivating Christmas Stories, and Stunning Winter Swamp Views.

Bayou Cane Fire Department Santa Parade | December 21, 2024 at 10:30 AM | Bayou Cane Fire Department

We are thrilled to announce our Annual Christmas Parade featuring Santa riding atop our fire truck through our district!

Frosty Fest | December 21, 2024 at 6:00 p.m. | Faith Financial, 6497 West Park Ave., Houma

Join Faith Financial for their first Frosty Fest! The event features pictures with Santa, music, games, bicycle giveaways, prizes, and much more. Frosty Fest is free to attend; donations of new, unwrapped toys will be accepted to be able to bless a family for Christmas.

Bayou Dularge Fire Department Santa Parade | December 21, 2024 at 8:00 a.m. | Bayou Dularge

Santa and friends are coming to Dularge community on December 21, 2024! He will be starting around 8:00 AM by Jug’s Landing and making his way up Bayou Dularge and going down every parish and state roads in the community. Listen for the sirens and Christmas music. They will be throwing candy.

BCCM Papa Noel | December 21, 2024 from 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. and 1:00 p.m.-3:00 p.m. | Bayou Country Children’s Museum

Come join us for a day of holiday crafts, games, treats, storytime, and special photos with Santa!

Bayou Terrebonne Christmas Boat Parade | December 21, 2024 from 6:45-11:00 p.m. | Bourg Bridge

Come out to the Bourg Bridge to see Santa ride down Bayou Terrebonne and greet all the boys and girls at the Bourg Bridge! Light your boat up and join in on the fun and ride, or watch from the bank, all is welcome. Parade begins at at Company Canal and rides to Humble Canal. Parade starts at dark.

4th Annual Christmas in Mechanicville Parade | December 22, 2024 from 2:00-4:00 p.m. | Mechanicville Gym, Houma

Join in the celebration of the holidays with the 4th annual Christmas in Mechanicville Parade!

Deck the Royal Halls Mom’s Morning Out | December 23, 2024 from 9:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. | Broadway on the Bayou

Come bring your children ages 3-7 to sing songs, learn Christmas dances, make crafts, reindeer food, visit with princes and princesses, and enjoy stories and photos.

Brooke’s Sno World Photos with Santa | December 23, 2024 from 12:00-3:00 p.m. | Brooke’s Sno World in Houma

Come enjoy photos with Santa, refreshments, and more!