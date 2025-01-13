City of Thibodaux to host Public Hearing on Five Year Plan, invites community input

The City of Thibodaux will host a public hearing on their Five Year Consolidated Plan for its HUD Community Development Block Grant (CDBG), and local community members are invited to attend and voice their opinions.

The City of Thibodaux will conduct two public hearings and invite citizens, local agencies, and organizations to come provide unique input on the Five Year Plan– which will identify the City’s needs for decent housing, suitable living environments, and expanding economic opportunities for low income families.

The 2025-2029 Five Year Consolidated Plan will function as the primary planning document and contain an action plan to assess performance and establish a unified vision for future community development actions.

The first meeting will take place on Thursday, January 23rd, 2:00 pm at the Martin Luther King Building, located at 1445 MLK Drive in Thibodaux.

For more information, please contact Janice Landry, Office of Housing & Community Development Director, at (985) 446-7217 or cdbg@ci.thibodaux.la.us; or visit the City of Thibodaux on Facebook.