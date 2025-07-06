Climb, explore, and discover at the Geared Up Touch-a-Truck Event in Thibodaux

The Bayou Country Children’s Museum is excited to announce the return of its highly anticipated Geared Up! Touch-a-Truck event on Saturday, August 2, 9:00 AM –1:00 PM, offering a full day of hands-on fun, learning, and community connections for families across the region.

Geared Up! provides children—and the young at heart—with a one-of-a-kind opportunity to climb aboard and explore a wide variety of vehicles, including fire trucks, ambulances, construction machines, police vehicles, and more. Visitors will be able to sit behind the wheel, honk horns, explore the inner workings of these powerful machines, and meet the professionals who operate them.

Photos provided.

This year’s event is packed with even more excitement. Attendees can look forward to:

Interactive STEM activities throughout the museum, presented in partnership with

BayouSTEM The Entergy “Arcs & Sparks” electrical safety demonstration

Cool pops from the City of Thibodaux Marshal and hamburgers provided by the Kiwanis Club of Thibodaux

Displays from local fire and police departments

Gas-filling demonstrations by Gaubert Oil

A powerful cultural experience inside the African American Mobile Museum

And the Fletcher Technical Community College Mobile Unit, featuring live 3D printing demonstrations and interactive exhibits for curious young minds

All activities are included with the price of admission.

Photos provided.

“This event is one of our favorite ways to bring families together for a unique and meaningful experience,” said Rebekah Quinn, Executive Director at the Bayou Country Children’s Museum. “It’s not only fun—it’s educational, inspiring curiosity and appreciation for the important work people do in our community every day.”

Geared Up! takes place the weekend before the start of the school year, making it the perfect way to celebrate the end of summer. Don’t miss out on this unforgettable adventure for the entire family!