Collector’s Con Levels Up: Local convention returns for second year this July, with more games, vendors, and fun

Following a wildly successful first event, Collector’s Con will return to Thibodaux for its second year this July.

Hosted by the Gamer’s Collecting Club, Collector’s Con will feature over 30+ vendors where attendees can explore a diverse array of top-notch video games, art, comics, action figures, retro collectables, 3D printed items, cosplayers, coffee, food, magic shows, a Mortal Kombat 2 tournament, and more.

Photos provided by Gamer’s Collecting Club.

“I founded Gamer’s Collecting Club in 2020 and we have been providing the local community with top-notch video game and anime entertainment for four years,” said Owner and Founder of Gamers Collecting Club William ‘BJ’ Bergeron, Jr. “We started as a small community and have since grown into a business, and our vision is to become the go-to destination for all your nerdy needs. We strive to offer the latest and greatest local vendors that we can find, and we want to bring the gaming community back together in the South.”

Bergeron operates Gamer’s Collecting Club with his team, offering community events such as Anime Nights, Nerd Swap Convention, Podcasts (LAG), Gamer Club Gaming Tournaments, and the upcoming Collector’s Con.

Photos provided by Gamer’s Collecting Club.

“We are looking most forward to seeing all the happy gamers, both young and old, finding that game they have been wanting to own and finally taking it home to enjoy,” said Bergeron. “We have something for the ned inside of everyone!”

The event will take place July 12, 2024, at 1398 Cardinal Drive at 11:00 AM. Tickets are $10 at the door, and kids under 12 enter for free. Come see what the gamers from the ‘Nerdy South’ have to offer!

For more information about Collector’s Con or the Gamer’s Collecting Club, please visit their website.