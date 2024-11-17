Come learn to fish and embrace Cajun culture at the E.D. White Historic Site this November

Come enjoy a day outside and learn to fish in celebration of the final Cajun Bayou Cultural Day of 2024.

Fishing enthusiasts, ages 6-12, are invited to come out for a Fishing Fun event at the E.D. White Historic Site over Thanksgiving break on Tuesday, November 26, 2024 from 10:30 AM – 12:30 PM.

“Every Tuesday in the Spring and Fall, delve into our heritage like never before with Cajun Bayou Cultural Days,” reads a statement from the Friends of the E.D. White Historic Site. “Spend the day, learn to fish, tour museums, learn a little about our unique and endangered language and finally catch a beat with our amazing musical performances.”

E.D. White Historic Site. Photos provided.

In honor of the last Cajun Bayou Cultural Day of 2024, participants will enjoy a hands-on fishing workshop, E.D. White Historic House Tour, and other fun activities on the site grounds. No registration required to attend – tell a friend, bring a friend!

This event is hosted by the Lafourche Parish Public Library, and is being held in partnership with the Jean Lafitte National Park Rangers, LA Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, and the Friends of E.D. White Historic Site.

For more information, please contact the E.D. White Historic Site or the Lafourche Parish Public Library.