Come meet Mrs. Claus at your local Lafourche Parish Library branch this December

Celebrate Christmas with Mrs. Claus this December at your Lafourche Parish Public Library!

Christmas lovers and community members are invited to come visit with Mrs. Claus, take Christmas photos, and make some merry memories this holiday season.

Photo ops available at all events – bring your camera! No registration required. The schedule is as follows:

Bayou Blue – Story Time with Mrs. Claus Monday, December 23, 2024 at 10:00 AM

Choctaw – Visit with Mrs. Claus Wednesday, December 11, 2024 at 4:30 PM

Gheens – Story Time with Mrs. Claus Monday, December 23, 2024 at 2:00 PM

Larose – Story Time with Mrs. Claus Thursday, December 19, 2024 at 1:00 PM

Lockport – Pictures with Mrs. Claus Saturday, December 14, 2024 at 11:45 AM

Raceland – Story Time with Mrs. Claus Tuesday December 10, 2024 at 10:00 AM

Thibodaux – Christmas Open House Saturday, December 14, 2024 at 10:00 AM



For more more holiday events at the Lafourche Parish Public Libraries, please click here.