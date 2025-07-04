Date announced for 7th Annual Nicholls XC Invitational

The Nicholls State University Cross Country Program will host the seventh annual Nicholls XC Invitational presented by Walk-On’s at Nicholls Farm on Saturday, September 27, 2025.

The event schedule will begin with the Colonel Cross Country Community 3200-meter run at 7:00 AM followed by a free kids run at 7:15 AM. The University women’s 5K will begin at 8:00 AM followed by the men’s four-mile race at 8:30 AM. High school boys and girls 5Ks will be ran at 9:00 and 9:30 AM, while a junior varsity boys and girls 3200m race will conclude the action at 10:15 a.m.

The Cajun Music Preservation will be playing live music during the action and spectators will be charged $5 with 20% of those funds going to Cajun Music Preservation.

Nicholls cross country head coach Stefanie Slekis is excited about the opportunity host at Nicholls Farm while providing a Cajun environment and to partner with Walk-On’s for the second consecutive year.

“We are so excited to host our 7th edition of the Nicholls XC Invitational, it is a wonderful festival of races at the Nicholls Farm,” Slekis said. “We are excited to add to that festival atmosphere this year with LIVE Cajun Music from the Cajun Music Preservation Society and we appreciate Walk-On’s continued support as our Presenting Sponsor.”

Slekis mentioned other changes for the event.

“This will be the second year we host our free kids 1k and Kids 12 & Under are encouraged to register and we are looking forward to building this portion of the event. All Community 3k registered participants and kids 1k participants will receive free entry to the event in addition to the high school and university teams competing and their staff,” Slekis said.

Slekis spoke out how this event is not just for the University, but the Community and encourages everyone to come out.

“The Nicholls XC Invitational has become a big fundraiser for our program, but more importantly an amazing opportunity to show the Nicholls Farm to our community and host a big university and high school cross country event in Thibodaux that also includes opportunities for our local community members to participate as well,” Slekis said.