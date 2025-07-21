Dr. Kady Rost to speak on early learning and environmental education at July Bayou Culture Event

The Bayou Culture Collaborative is excited to present their July gathering of people and organizations focused on preserving Louisiana’s heritage and examining the effects of land loss on local culture.

Dr. Kady Rost a Senior Data Analyst at Tulane University’s Cowen Institute, will explore the absence and presence of aesthetic learning and environmental science in the first grade classroom.

Dr. Rost is a first-generation college graduate and proud former student of the public school system in Louisiana. She holds a Ph.D. in Research Methods and Applied Statistics from the University of Denver, as well as an M.S. in Criminal Justice and B.A. in Sociology from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.

Dr. Rost has experience conducting research in policy sectors such as early childhood development, K-12 public education, post-secondary education, and youth mental health. She is most passionate about bringing to the table sound, reliable, and feasible evidence-based practices to Louisiana’s public education system to better equip educators and students with the tools to gain and sustain life-long learning.

The July Bayou Culture Collaborative will take place on Friday, July 25, 2025 from 12:00 PM-1:30 PM via Zoom. Interested participants can register here.

The Louisiana Folklore Society offers these gatherings to share perspectives on the human dimension of coastal land loss. In partnership with the Center for Bayou Studies at Nicholls State University and the South Louisiana Wetlands Discovery Center, the Bayou Culture Gatherings are supported by the National Endowment for the Arts, the Louisiana Division of the Arts, the Office of Cultural Development and the Department of Culture, Recreation and Tourism, the Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities, and the Barataria-Terrebonne National Estuary Program.

For more information, please visit the Louisiana Folklore Society on Facebook.