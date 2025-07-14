Empowering First-Gen Students: Nicholls State to host informational event to ease college transition

Are you a first generation college student looking for guidance? Look no further!

“Nicholls State’s First-Generation Experience is designed to introduce college life to first-generation students,” said the local university. “Joining the Nicholls family will be an exciting and sometimes unknown experience, but we are here to help make that transition easier.”

While might have older siblings or cousins who have gone to college, a first-generation student is defined as one who does not have a parent or guardian with a four-year university degree.

This event will help introduce you to the people and services on campus that are invested in your success at Nicholls. Come out on Wednesday, August 6, 2025 at 9:00 AM, where this conference-style event will allow you to choose which informational sessions you want to attend. You will customize your day to meet your needs!

For a complete workshop schedule and to register in advance, please click here. All sessions will be held in the Bollinger Memorial Student Union unless otherwise noted on the schedule.