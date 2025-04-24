Explore Houma presents the 5th Annual May the 4th Be with You Celebration

Explore Houma is proud to present the 5th Annual May the 4th Be with You – Louisiana celebration in Downtown Houma on Saturday, May 3, 2025, from 9 AM to 6 PM.

In a galaxy far, far away, all Jedi, Sith and Younglings are invited to partake in this fandom extravaganza! Dress as your favorite Star Wars character, lightsaber optional, and join us in the Courthouse Square for an evening filled with face painting, trivia and lightsaber demonstrations by Tiger Rock Martial Arts. With musical guests the Caniac Band and Nonc Nu and da Wild Matous, blue and green milk available at Mahoney’s and food sponsored by the Louisiana Seafood Promotion and Marketing Board, this will be an out-of-this-world celebration the entire galaxy can enjoy! “Do.. or do not. There is no try.”

May the 4th is an informal commemorative day that marks a celebration of all things Star Wars. The fourth day in May became Star Wars Day because of the turn of phrase, “May the force be with you,” used by Jedi masters in the movie franchise.