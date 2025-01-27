Finding Our Roots to launch innovative Tour Bus Experience this February

Written by Explore Houma – The Finding Our Roots African American Museum is thrilled to announce the launch of its latest initiative— a state-of-the-art tour bus that will bring history to life in an unforgettable way.

This innovative tour bus is designed to enrich the community’s connection to history through engaging tours and cutting-edge technology. Guests will be able to travel through the rich history and culture of Houma and the surrounding areas, with stops at significant landmarks. The tour will conclude with a captivating virtual reality journey that immerses participants in themes such as plantation life, historic crops, and the traditions that shaped the region. Guests will also have the unique opportunity to delve into their genealogical roots with expert guidance.

For nine years, Finding Our Roots has educated and inspired through traveling exhibits and community programs. This new tour bus further expands its mission by making history accessible, engaging, and interactive for visitors and locals alike.

“We’re excited to provide a unique way for people to explore our area’s incredible history while embracing the latest technology,” said Margie Scoby, Founder and CEO of Finding Our Roots. “This project reflects our commitment to preserving and sharing the stories that define Terrebonne Parish and beyond.”

The public is invited to join the grand unveiling of this exciting new addition on Tuesday, February 6th, at 10:00 AM, at the Explore Houma Visitor Center 114 Tourist Dr. Gray, LA. 79359

The event will include a ribbon-cutting ceremony, a sneak peek inside the bus, and opportunities to learn more about the tour offerings. The entire community is encouraged to attend and celebrate this groundbreaking moment.