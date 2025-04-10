First annual Bayou Blue Fireman’s Fair coming to Houma tomorrow

The first annual Bayou Blue Firemen’s Fair is coming to Houma this weekend!

“The Bayou Blue Firemen’s Fair is an annual event that brings our community together for a weekend of fun, food, live music, rides, and excitement – all in support of the Bayou Blue Volunteer Fire Department,” reads a statement from the organizers. “There will be rides, food, music, and fun for the whole family!”

The first annual Bayou Blue Fireman’s Fair will take place at 1870 Bayou Blue Road in Houma from Friday, April 11-Sunday, April 13, 2025. Admission is completely free, with food and ride tickets available for purchase. All proceeds will go towards the Bayou Blue Volunteer Fire Department.

There will also be an incredible lineup of local talent to keep you entertained all weekend long. Here is the live music schedule:

Friday, April 11, 2025

8:00 PM– Midnight: Shorts in December

Saturday, April 12, 2025

10:30 AM–12:30 PM: Dirty Water Blues Band

Dirty Water Blues Band 1:00 PM–4:00 PM: Bending Willow Band

Bending Willow Band 4:30 PM–7:30 PM: Ruff n Ready Band

Ruff n Ready Band 8:00 PM–Midnight: Caleb Lapeyrouse & The Drivers

Sunday, April 13, 2025

11:30 AM–2:00 PM: Reauxshambo Band

Reauxshambo Band 2:00 PM: Bayou Blue Firemen’s Fair Auction – Bid on amazing items for a great cause!

Bayou Blue Firemen’s Fair Auction – Bid on amazing items for a great cause! 3:00 PM–6:00 PM: Cantina Flies

For more information, please visit the Bayou Blue Fireman’s Fair Facebook page.