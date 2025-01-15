Fletcher Technical Community College invites community to Open House this Spring

Fletcher Technical Community College invites the public to its Open House on Tuesday, March 25, 2025, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at its main campus located at 1407 Hwy 311 in Schriever.

The Open House is designed to provide prospective students and community members with the opportunity to explore the educational offerings and resources available at Fletcher Technical Community College. Attendees will have the chance to gather information about enrollment procedures, various academic programs, and financial aid assistance.

Representatives from Fletcher programs will be on-site to answer questions and provide insights into the diverse range of educational opportunities offered by the college. In addition to informational sessions, guided tours of the Schriever campus will be available, allowing attendees to explore classrooms, labs, and other key areas. College staff will be present to assist with any questions related to program choices, admissions, and financial aid.

“Our Open House is an exciting opportunity for individuals to experience everything Fletcher has to offer,” said Dr. Ana Nanney, Vice Chancellor for Enrollment & Student Development. “We’re proud to showcase our exceptional programs and cutting-edge facilities that help students succeed in today’s workforce.”

Don’t miss this opportunity to discover the possibilities that Fletcher Technical Community College has to offer and take the first step toward a brighter future. This event coincides with Community College Week, set for March 24-28, 2025.

For more information, please contact Ana Nanney, Vice Chancellor for Enrollment & Student Development, at Ana.nanney@fletcher.edu or 985-448-7940.

About Fletcher Technical Community College – Fletcher Technical Community College is a dynamic institution committed to providing high-quality education and training to empower individuals for success in a rapidly changing world. With a focus on academic excellence, industry relevance, and community engagement, Fletcher Technical Community College prepares students to excel in their chosen fields and contribute meaningfully to society. For more information, visit www.fletcher.edu.