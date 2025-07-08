Free Cajun French lessons offered monthly at TPPL, celebrating and preserving heritage

Terrebonne Parish Public Library invites everyone to get connected to the language that makes our Cajun heritage so special.

On the first Thursday of every month, the local library will host Cajun French lessons taught by Traci Shafer.

“Get ready to immerse yourself in the vibrant music, rich culture, and unique language that make Cajun heritage unforgettable,” said the Terrebonne Parish Public Library organizers. “No prior knowledge needed—just bring your curiosity and a desire to connect with the Cajun spirit.”

The Cajun French lessons will take place every first Thursday of the month, from 6:00-7:30 PM at the Main Library, D.E. Room. Come discover the beauty of Cajun French, celebrate a culture that’s as lively as it is historic, and connect with your community and the traditions that make Louisiana special.

Laissez les bons temps rouler! For more information, please visit the Terrebonne Parish Public Library on Facebook.