Friends of the Library to host Community Yard Sale fundraiser

The Friends of the Terrebonne Parish Library will host a Community Yard Sale fundraiser on Saturday, May 31, 2025, from 7 AM to 1 PM at the Terrebonne Parish Main Library. Community members are invited to rent a space and sell their gently used items, with all proceeds from rental fees going to support the library and its programs.

Each seller will receive two parking spaces (approximately 16 x 18 feet) for a $20 registration fee. Interested participants must register by May 28—or sooner, as spots are limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis. The registration fee is non-refundable, and the event will be held rain or shine.

Set-up will begin at 6 AM, with all vehicles required to be moved out of the sale area by 6:45 AM or remain parked until the end of the event. No early sales will be permitted.

Sellers are responsible for bringing their own tables, chairs, tents, and supplies. They must also manage pricing, change, cleanup, and removal of all unsold items by 1:30 PM on the day of the event.

To register, contact Stefanny Chiasson at schiasson@mytpl.org or call 985-876-5861 ext. 234.