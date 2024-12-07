Friends of TPL host East Houma Branch Book Sale

Calling all book lovers! The Friends of the Terrebonne Public Library invite you to their highly anticipated Book Sale on Saturday, December 14, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the East Houma Branch Library. Shoppers can purchase a $5 bag at the door and fill it to the brim with as many books as it can hold! Multiple bags are welcome, so you can stock up for your reading pleasure while supporting a great cause.

Why Attend?

Proceeds from the sale directly support the Friends’ mission of enhancing the library experience for everyone in the community. These funds help bring high-quality programs for children and adults to life, making the library a vibrant, essential resource for all.

Support the Mission

Can’t make it to the sale? You can still support the Friends of the Terrebonne Public Library by becoming a member. Your involvement helps ensure the library remains a visible and vital part of the community. Visit https://mytpl.org/friends/ to learn more and join today.

Don’t miss this opportunity to grab some amazing reads while making a meaningful difference in our community.