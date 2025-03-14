Get ready for Boating Season: LDWF to offer 14th Annual Boating Education Lagniappe Day

As the weather warms up, it’s time to start thinking about boating season!

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) will be hosting the 14th annual “Boating Education Lagniappe Day” on April 26, 2025 at nine different locations across the state.

During Boating Education Lagniappe Day, LDWF will provide instructors for the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators (NASBLA) boating education course and NASBLA boating education certification and lunch, with some locations also providing door prizes all free of charge.

LDWF urges the public to register quickly as most places have limited spaces available and registration is on a first-come, first-serve basis. To register for one of the nine classes, please click here and select “Find A Course Near You”.

Anyone born after January 1, 1984 must complete a NASBLA approved boating education course and carry proof of completion to operate a motorboat in excess of 10 horsepower.

The course includes information on choosing a boat, classification, hulls, motors, legal requirements and equipment requirements. The course also covers many navigation rules and charts, trailering, sailboats, canoeing, personal watercraft and more. Completion of the course will result in the student being issued a vessel operators certification.

The Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Agents Association (LWAA) along with other business partners help make annual Boating Education Lagniappe Day possible across the state.

Below is the list of boating education lagniappe class locations and sponsors: