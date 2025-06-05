Gheens Bon Mangè Festival Marks 51 Years of Tradition, Flavor, and Family Fun This Weekend

The Gheens Bon Mangè Festival is celebrating 51 years of food, culture, and community fun at their annual event this weekend.

Held on the first full weekend in June, the Gheens Bon Mangè Festival features fresh cooked food made with ingredients mostly harvested from the community, with recipes handed down through the generations.

The festival takes place inside the air conditioned Vacherie-Gheens Community Center and also includes live music, bounce houses, sweets, and a live auction.

The 2024-2025 Gheens Bon Mangè Queens are Ava Katherine Martin (34th Junior Gheens Bon Mangè), Blakely Elizabeth Falgout (36th Teen Gheens Bon Mangè), Katherine Rochel Broussard (19th Ms. Gheens Bon Mangè) and Hannah Elizabeth Windstein (36th Miss Gheens Bon Mangè).

The Gheens Bon Mangè Festival will take place on June 6, 7, and 8, 2025 at 1783 Highway 654 in Gheens. The official schedule for live music is below:

Friday, June 6, 2025

Emma Lodrigue –6:00 PM – 7:30 PM

Masquerade – 8:00 PM – 12:00 AM

Saturday, June 7, 2025

Ben Bruce & The Acadians – 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM

Casie & Jonny’s Music – 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Caleb Lapeyrouse & The Drivers – 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Shorts in December – 9:00 PM – 12:00 AM

Sunday, June 8, 2025

Gary Thibodaux – 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM

Kerry Thibodaux Band – 2:00 PM – 5:00 PM

For more information, please visit the Gheens Bon Mangè Facebook or website.