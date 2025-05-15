GLPC commemorates 65 years with Community Open House

The Greater Lafourche Port Commission and Port Fourchon are celebrating its 65th anniversary with an open house event on May 17 at the GLPC Administrative Office, 16829 East Main Street.

This free event will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and feature food, music, goodie bags (while supplies last) and a first-come, first-served opportunity to board buses for tours of the airport and port.

Port Commission President John Melancon, Jr. said, “We are thrilled to celebrate this milestone with everyone. This is a celebration for all those who support us and the amazing things that happen at the GLPC and Port Fourchon every day!”

While the previous two events focused on celebrating our tenants and users at both the airport and Port Fourchon, the grand finale will serve to salute the local community and those who support the GLPC and Port Fourchon in other ways.

“Covid caused tons of disruptions and heartache for many out there, and we certainly were no different,” GLPC Executive Director Chett Chiasson said. “Fortunately, we get to make good on our 65th anniversary this year. Many individuals have played a pivotal role in helping us reach this important milestone, so this is definitely an event we are looking forward to as we welcome our community to visit us.”

The open house is being hosted by the GLPC Board of Commissioners, which include Melancon, Jr. (President, Seat G), Kris Callais (Vice President, Seat I), Harris “Chuckie” Cheramie, Jr. (Secretary, Seat A), Rodney J. Gisclair, Sr. (Treasurer, Seat D), Jimmy “T-Jim” Lafont (Board Member, Seat C), Charles “Mike” Callais (Board Member, Seat H), Reggie Ledet (Board Member, Seat E), Thomas “Tom” Pitre III (Board Member, Seat B), and Chad Callais (Board Member, Seat F).