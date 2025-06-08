Grand Isle rolls out jam-packed summer of beach activities: See the complete list here

Covenant Christian Academy, Vandebilt Catholic headline 2025 All-Bayou Region baseball, softball teamsJune 8, 2025
Summer is heating up on Grand Isle— and so are the events!
Looking for fun, seaside activities this summer? From fishing rodeos and concerts to golf cart parades and more, there’s something happening on the coast nearly every weekend.
Grand Isle has released a comprehensive list of every way to enjoy this summer on the water:
JUNE 2025 EVENTS
June 4 – Swollfest, Grand Isle Marina
June 10 – Farm Bureau Rodeo, Bridge Side Marina
June 14 – Ducks Unlimited Banquet, 5PM, Grand Isle Multiplex (GrandIsleDU.com)
June 19–21 – LA Pipeliners Fishing Rodeo, Tarpon Pavilion
June 19–21 – Creole Classic Rodeo, Bridge Side Marina
June 26–28 – Wounded War Hero’s Rodeo, Bridge Side Marina
June 27–28 – Southern Angler Fishing Rodeo, Grand Isle Marina
JULY 2025 EVENTS
July 4 – Music Concert w/ Lauren Lee, Shorts in December & Wayne Toups (Time TBD), Tarpon Pavilion
July 5 – 4th of July Celebration, 10PM–Midnight, Bridge Side
July 5 – Christmas in July Golf Cart Parade, 1PM
July 10–12 – Blue Boot Rodeo, Tarpon Pavilion (bluebootrodeo.com)
July 16–18 – LA Concrete Assoc. Rodeo, Hurricane Hole
July 17–19 – Island Strong Music Fest, Tarpon Pavilion (https://islandstrongmusicfest.com) (Vendor/Info: islandstrongmusicfest@gmail.com)
July 18–19 – FCA Youth Saltwater Series Rodeo, Bridge Side Marina
July 24–26 – Grand Isle Tarpon Rodeo, Grand Isle Marina
July 30–31 – Mike Bourgeois Memorial Rodeo, Bridge Side Marina
AUGUST 2025 EVENTS
August 1–2 – Dufrene’s Rodeo, Bridge Side Marina
August 1–2 – CCA Legislators Rodeo, Hurricane Hole
August 6–9 – Hurricane Hole Spring Challenge
August 9 – Red Dress Roll
August 8–9 – Nicholls Rodeo, Bridge Side Marina
August 14–16 – Cut Off Fishing Club Rodeo, Bridge Side Marina
August 22–23 – Ride the Bull Kayak Rodeo, Bridge Side Marina (Sign up: ccalouisiana.com/events/ride-the-bull-kayak-tourney)
August 29–31 – Grand Isle Original Redfish Rodeo, Bridge Side Marina