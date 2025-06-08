Grand Isle rolls out jam-packed summer of beach activities: See the complete list here

Summer is heating up on Grand Isle— and so are the events!

Looking for fun, seaside activities this summer? From fishing rodeos and concerts to golf cart parades and more, there’s something happening on the coast nearly every weekend.

Grand Isle has released a comprehensive list of every way to enjoy this summer on the water:

JUNE 2025 EVENTS

June 4 – Swollfest, Grand Isle Marina

June 10 – Farm Bureau Rodeo, Bridge Side Marina

June 14 – Ducks Unlimited Banquet, 5PM, Grand Isle Multiplex (GrandIsleDU.com)

June 19–21 – LA Pipeliners Fishing Rodeo, Tarpon Pavilion

June 19–21 – Creole Classic Rodeo, Bridge Side Marina

June 26–28 – Wounded War Hero’s Rodeo, Bridge Side Marina

June 27–28 – Southern Angler Fishing Rodeo, Grand Isle Marina

JULY 2025 EVENTS

July 4 – Music Concert w/ Lauren Lee, Shorts in December & Wayne Toups (Time TBD), Tarpon Pavilion

July 5 – 4th of July Celebration, 10PM–Midnight, Bridge Side

July 5 – Christmas in July Golf Cart Parade, 1PM

July 10–12 – Blue Boot Rodeo, Tarpon Pavilion (bluebootrodeo.com)

July 16–18 – LA Concrete Assoc. Rodeo, Hurricane Hole

July 17–19 – Island Strong Music Fest, Tarpon Pavilion (https://islandstrongmusicfest.com) (Vendor/Info: islandstrongmusicfest@gmail.com)

July 18–19 – FCA Youth Saltwater Series Rodeo, Bridge Side Marina

July 24–26 – Grand Isle Tarpon Rodeo, Grand Isle Marina

July 30–31 – Mike Bourgeois Memorial Rodeo, Bridge Side Marina

AUGUST 2025 EVENTS

August 1–2 – Dufrene’s Rodeo, Bridge Side Marina

August 1–2 – CCA Legislators Rodeo, Hurricane Hole

August 6–9 – Hurricane Hole Spring Challenge

August 9 – Red Dress Roll

August 8–9 – Nicholls Rodeo, Bridge Side Marina

August 14–16 – Cut Off Fishing Club Rodeo, Bridge Side Marina

August 22–23 – Ride the Bull Kayak Rodeo, Bridge Side Marina (Sign up: ccalouisiana.com/events/ride-the-bull-kayak-tourney)

August 29–31 – Grand Isle Original Redfish Rodeo, Bridge Side Marina