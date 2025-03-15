Grocery Store Challenge: A hands-on shopping adventure for kids!

Lockport Lift Bridge to close for 10 days beginning this MondayMarch 15, 2025
Terrebonne Parish Library is teaming up with Cannata’s Family Market to bring families an exciting and educational event: The Grocery Store Challenge!
This engaging hands-on experience will take place on Thursday, March 20, at 3:30 PM at Cannata’s Family Market, 6307 West Park Avenue, Houma, LA.
Children will have the opportunity to learn essential life skills, including budgeting, grocery list-making, and choosing healthy foods, all while having fun in a real grocery store setting.
Registration is required for this free event. Parents can sign up by contacting Emily Daigle at edaigle@mytpl.org or calling (985) 876-5861 ext. 233.
Join us for an afternoon of learning, shopping, and fun!