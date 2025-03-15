Grocery Store Challenge: A hands-on shopping adventure for kids!

Terrebonne Parish Library is teaming up with Cannata’s Family Market to bring families an exciting and educational event: The Grocery Store Challenge!

This engaging hands-on experience will take place on Thursday, March 20, at 3:30 PM at Cannata’s Family Market, 6307 West Park Avenue, Houma, LA.

Children will have the opportunity to learn essential life skills, including budgeting, grocery list-making, and choosing healthy foods, all while having fun in a real grocery store setting.

Registration is required for this free event. Parents can sign up by contacting Emily Daigle at edaigle@mytpl.org or calling (985) 876-5861 ext. 233.

Join us for an afternoon of learning, shopping, and fun!