Humana Presents 2nd Annual Twin Fest Louisiana: A celebration of twins, multiples, and the people who love them.

The 2nd Annual Twin Fest Louisiana, proudly presented by Humana, returns on March 29, 2025, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Houma Courthouse Square! This one-of-a-kind festival celebrates twins and multiples and everyone who values family, connection, and community. From live entertainment and family-friendly activities to the exciting new Double Trouble Run, there’s something for everyone to enjoy!

Festival Highlights:

Double Trouble Run: Lace up your sneakers for this thrilling 5K run over and over the scenic Twin Span! Registration is $33, including a race bib, event T-shirt, and commemorative medal. Whether running solo, with a twin or as part of a group, this unique event is the perfect way to kick off the day. Registration opens soon, so stay tuned!

Twin Two-Two Secondline: Join in the lively Louisiana tradition with this spirited second line dance. Grab your parasols, second line towels, and show off your moves as we celebrate the vibrancy of our culture.

Live Music and Performances: Throughout the day, experience Louisiana’s music’s vibrant and diverse sounds, from gospel to brass to soul music. Stay to close the festival with Twin-Step Seconline

Twin & Multiple Competitions: From “Most Alike” to “Most Unique,” these contests showcase the special bonds between twins and multiples.

Vendor Village: Enjoy a taste of Louisiana with delicious food, unique crafts, and cultural treasures from local vendors.

Family Activities: Interactive games, kid’s zone, photo opportunities, and hands-on activities for all ages ensure a fun-filled day for everyone.

This festival is open to all, whether you’re a twin, a multiple, or someone who loves the spirit of family and connection.

Giving Back to the Community

Twin Fest Louisiana is more than just a fun day—a purposeful celebration. Proceeds from the event will support the transformative programs of CHeriSH Times Two, including:

Transition of Love: Helping foster youth transition into adulthood with essentials like laptops, dorm supplies, emergency assistance, and mentorship.

Holidays of Hope: Bringing joy to foster and other vulnerable youth by delivering holiday meals, gifts, and support.

Other CHeriSH Times Two Initiatives: Year round efforts to promote education, self-sufficiency, and stronger communities across Louisiana.

“With Humana as our Presenting Sponsor, this year’s festival is not only bigger and better but also an even greater opportunity to make a difference in our community,” said Sherry Wilmore, co-founder of CHeriSH Times Two.

Be Part of the Celebration!

Don’t miss your chance to participate in this incredible event! Mark your March 29, 2025 calendar, and prepare for a fun, connection, and community day.

Registration for the Double Trouble Run opens soon! The cost is $33; participants will receive a race bib, event T-shirt, and medal. Stay tuned for updates and secure your spot in this exciting 5K over the Twin Span!

If you want more information about the festival, sponsorship opportunities, or vendor details, you email at twinfestlouisiana, or contact 985-790-3229.