International teams to compete in Thibodaux’s 2025 Y’Allstar Roller Derby Tournament this February

Grab your skates and get ready to come root for your favorite team, because Roller Derby is back in Thibodaux!

20 teams from across the world will be making their way to the Warren J. Harang, Jr. Municipal Auditorium in Thibodaux to compete in the 2025 Y’Allstars Southern Skate Showdown. Get ready for an action packed day at the track from January 30th – February 2nd, 2025.

Y’Allstars is a pro-bowl style tournament, showcasing top-tier roller derby athletes and teams from across the US and beyond. Competing teams are made up of highly-talented skaters from different cities and leagues, ultimately forming “superteams” that represent a dedicated region, cultural group or cause.

The tournament will feature a total of 20 teams competing within three divisions: Adult Main, Adult Open, and Juniors (aka kids’ roller derby). Local teams Red Stick Roller Derby Juniors and Team Louisiana will be competing at the event, representing the Pelican State with pride. The team lineup is as follows:

To purchase your tickets for the Y’Allstars Roller Derby, please click here.