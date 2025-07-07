Island Strong Music Fest returns to Grand Isle this July with music, food, and a mission to rebuild

The fourth annual Island Strong Music Fest returns to Grand Isle from July 17–19, 2025, bringing three days of live music, local food, and community spirit to the Tarpon Rodeo Pavilion.

Created in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, Island Strong Music Fest celebrates the resilience and unity of Grand Isle. The festival features a dynamic lineup of local and regional performers, delicious Louisiana cuisine, and a wide range of arts, crafts, and vendor booths.

All proceeds benefit recovery and revitalization projects across Grand Isle.

“Island Strong is more than just a music festival — it’s a celebration of Grand Isle’s strength, culture, and community spirit. Every note played and every dollar raised helps us rebuild, support local projects, and keep our island strong for generations to come,” said Grand Isle Mayor David Camardelle. “We invite everyone to come down, enjoy great music, and be part of something meaningful.”

2025 Music Lineup

Thursday, July 17 (Gates open at 4:30 PM)

5:00–7:30 PM – 3rd Street

8:00–11:00 PM – Danny Jr. & Shinesoul

Friday, July 18 (Gates open at 11:00 AM)

11:30 AM–1:00 PM – Roger Dowdy

1:30–3:30 PM – Ross Grisham & Friends

4:00–6:00 PM – Swampland Revival

6:30–8:30 PM – Caleb Lapeyrouse & The Drivers

9:00–11:30 PM – Peyton Falgout Band

Saturday, July 19 (Gates open at 11:00 AM)

11:30 AM–1:00 PM – Nonc Nu & Da Wild Matous

1:30–2:45 PM – Ben Ragsdale

3:15–4:45 PM – Aaron Foret Band

5:15–6:45 PM – JP Bourgeois Band

6:45–7:45 PM – Auction

7:45–9:30 PM – Shorts in December

9:45–11:30 PM – Clay Cormier & The Highway Boys

Festival Admission

$10.00 – Thursday (4:30–11:00 PM)

$20.00 – Friday (11:00 AM–11:00 PM)

$20.00 – Saturday (11:00 AM–11:00 PM)

$45.00 – Weekend Bracelet

Kids 12 & under – FREE

Organized by the Town of Grand Isle, Councilman Brian Barthelemy, Dana Barthelemy, Matt Rivere, and a dedicated group of board members, the Island Strong Music Fest continues to serve as a driving force in Grand Isle’s long-term recovery efforts — helping keep the island vibrant and thriving for future generations.

Want to support the cause? To become a sponsor or for more information, email islandstrongmusicfest@gmail.com or visit www.islandstrongmusicfest.com.