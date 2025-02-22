Join Major Timothy Lucas for an Informative Session on Louisiana’s New Concealed Carry Law this February

The Houma-Terrebonne Chamber of Commerce invites citizens to attend an informative session with Major Timothy Lucas, TPSO, as they dive into Louisiana’s new conceal carry law and essential training tips.

The session will take place on February 27, 2025 from 11:30 AM – 1:00 PM at the Houma-Terrebonne Chamber Office (6133 Hwy 311, Houma).

The session is $15 for Houma-Terrebonne Chamber members, and $25 for non-members. The session is free of charge for members who do not want lunch.

Registration is required. If you are interested in attending, please click here. For more information, please visit the Houma-Terrebonne Chamber of Commerce on Facebook.