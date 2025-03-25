Join the 109th Blessing of the Fleet in a historic celebration of local fishermen

Come wish local fishermen a safe and prosperous season at the 109th Blessing of the Fleet in Golden Meadow this April.

Lafourche Parish is home to the oldest consecutively-held blessings of the fleet in the United States, dating back to 1916. This historic event, held on the shores of Bayou Lafourche near Golden Meadow, is meant for community members to wish local fishermen safe year.

“A historical event paying tribute to the community’s maritime heritage is marking its 109th blessing this year. The blessing is a long-standing tradition where locals gather to ask for protection and a prosperous fishing season,” reads a statement from Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou. “It’s a meaningful experience for those interested in Louisiana’s maritime history and its cultural significance, as well as a great way to enjoy some boiled shrimp and live music.”

The 109th Blessing of the Fleet will take place on April 26, 2025 at Our Lady of Prompt Succor, 723 N Bayou Drive in Golden Meadow beginning at 11:00 AM. The Blessing of the Boats and Parade will take place at 2:00 PM, and the Fisherman’s Mass will follow at 5:00 PM.

Alongside the blessing, parade, and mass, there will be a shrimp lunch, live music, and much more for the whole family to enjoy.

For more information, please visit Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou on their official website.