Junior Auxiliary of Houma to host informal interest session for prospective members

The Junior Auxiliary of Houma invites women in the community to attend a casual drop-in interest session on Wednesday, July 17, from 6:30 PM to 7:30 PM at the Downtown Houma Rotary Centennial Plaza. This informal gathering offers prospective members a chance to meet current JA members, ask questions, and learn more about the organization’s mission and upcoming membership opportunities.

The Junior Auxiliary of Houma is a women-led volunteer organization dedicated to serving the needs of children and families in the Houma community. With a strong focus on child welfare, the group supports a range of service projects and initiatives throughout the year.

“We’re so excited to meet women who are passionate about making a difference,” said Erica Bailey, Vice President and Provisional Trainer of the Junior Auxiliary of Houma. “This session is a relaxed way to get to know us and see if JA is the right fit. We look forward to welcoming a new class of members who will carry on our mission of service with heart and dedication.”

Applications for the upcoming provisional class will open soon, and those interested are encouraged to attend the July 17 event to learn more about the organization’s values, commitments, and the membership process.

For more information, visit www.jaofhouma.com or follow the Junior Auxiliary of Houma on Facebook and Instagram.