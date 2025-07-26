Justice Bus rolls into Houma to offer free legal help

Southeast Louisiana Legal Services (SLLS) is bringing its Justice Bus: Mobile Legal Outreach Unit to the Terrebonne Parish Library Main Branch on Wednesday, July 30, from 10 AM to 1 PM. The event will take place at 151 Library Drive, Houma.

The Justice Bus is a mobile legal office designed to expand access to civil legal aid across southeast Louisiana. This outreach initiative allows SLLS attorneys and advocates to meet community members where they are and connect them with free legal services. Areas of assistance may include housing issues, disaster recovery, public benefits, consumer rights, expungements, and more.

“Our goal is to bring justice where it’s needed most,” said a representative from SLLS. “Many people in our communities face legal problems but don’t know help is available. The Justice Bus helps close that gap.”

This event is open to the public and does not require an appointment. SLLS encourages anyone with questions about civil legal issues or in need of legal support to stop by and speak with a staff member.

The Justice Bus visit is made possible thanks to the support of partners including Hancock Whitney, United Way of Southeast Louisiana, the Greater New Orleans Foundation, the Louisiana Bar Foundation, and others.

To learn more about the Justice Bus or Southeast Louisiana Legal Services, visit www.slls.org.