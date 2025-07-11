LA Dept. of Health to host Community Back to School Health and Wellness Fest this July

As the summer draws to a close, it’s time to start the new school year as healthy as possible.

The Louisiana Department of Health, along with other community partners, will host a free Back to School Health and Wellness Fest on July 15, 2025 from 3:00-6:00 PM at the Terrebonne Parish Health Unit.

There will be lots of resources to help with behavioral and mental health, immunization education, nutrition, early childcare, youth services and programs, dental, and Medicaid.

There will also be free vision screenings, $10 sports physicals, school supply giveaways, and snoballs for everyone to enjoy.

For more information, please visit the Louisiana Department of Health on Facebook.